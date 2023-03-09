LOOK: This cookbook takes you through the winelands of France, Italy, Spain and South Africa

Are you looking for a new cookbook that will take you on a sensational culinary journey? There’s a cookbook out in store for you!

Featuring more than 60 globally inspired dishes, the "Harvest Table" was born from a casual conversation about good food and wine and grew into a passion project that showcases the stories behind the ingredients, the communities, the local producers, and the people who make the Oddo Vins et Domaines wines possible. The recipes themselves vary not only by region, but also by convention. Some are traditional, while others, conceptualised especially for the book, pay homage to the traditional but with a contemporary twist. Oddo Vins et Domaines partners include winemakers and estates in Provence and Sancerre, France; in Sicily, Italy; in Rioja Alavesa, Spain; and Stellenbosch in South Africa – specifically Taaibosch, Pink Valley, and Le Chant.

Monché Muller, who is also head chef at Pink Valley Wines, took inspiration from local culinary delights to capture the soul of each of these regions. The resulting array of recipes ranges from easy to inventive and includes the traditional French bouillabaisse (seafood and saffron stew), deep-fried white-anchovy and sage fritters from Italy, leaf masala seafood potjie from South Africa, and Spanish tortillas. The owners of Oddo Vins et Domaines, Pascal and Lorraine Oddo, said for them to play a role in producing wine – that marvellous natural wonder that pairs perfectly with lovingly prepared food – is a privilege and an honour. They said they celebrate the role they both play in bringing people together.