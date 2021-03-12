LOOK: This famous chef’s 'designer roti' is a beautiful piece of art

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna recently shared a picture of roti with an intricate design on it, leading a Twitter user to term it a “designer roti”. The picture was posted with the caption, “Art. Technique. Traditions”. He used the hashtag #ElloraByVikasKhanna in his post. Ellora is the chef’s restaurant in Dubai. Art. Technique. Traditions. @JAresorts #ElloraByVikasKhanna pic.twitter.com/MduZbtBy5M — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) February 20, 2021 In the picture, we could see the classic chapati but with a twist. Rather than just featuring a plain surface, there was an intricately detailed design on the roti. The creative Indian dish looked nothing short of an artwork in itself, mesmerising Twitter users. We could spot several elements of nature incorporated on the bread, such as flowers, butterflies, and leaves.

Roti is a type of round flatbread served with Indian, Thai, Caribbean, and Malaysian food. It can be served as a side with a curry or as a main, like a tortilla wrap, rolled with a filling, or stuffed with potatoes or lentils.

This versatile bread is made without yeast and is just a simple mixture of flour, salt, vegetable oil, or ghee and water.

The tweet has collected over 1000 likes and many comments. While one user asked “how can even one have the heart to cut/tear it”, others were curious if the roti was stuffed or plain.

“This is an amazing piece of art,” wrote one user while another said: “Designer roti...but still don't think my daughter will eat it.”

Renowned Bollywood actor Neena Gupta wrote “Wow” in the comments section.

