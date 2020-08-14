LOOK: This foodie account claims to be ’worst account on Twitter’ and now we know why
If you love food or you are someone who enjoys looking at pictures of tasty meals on the internet, then this Twitter account will annoy you.
Your love for food will be instantly ruined just by looking at some of the pictures posted by the account ‘Gripping Food With Force’ which posts photos of meals ruined by gripping them.
According to the account’s bio, they declare to be the “worst account on Twitter” and claim that not one of the meals is wasted – they spoil it but additionally eat it later.
With over 100 000 followers, the account's viral posts mess with all our favourite meals. A before and after picture of the food is taken with the after picture showing the force of the hand after the food has been gripped.
From meat, cookies, bananas, chocolate, fries, hot-dogs, noodles, watermelon – you identify it and they might have ripped it aside.
Here are some posts of gripped meals.
August 8, 2020
August 11, 2020
August 11, 2020
August 13, 2020
I had quite some fun seeing these strange and artistic pictures. Other than partaking in the heart-breaking but fun activity, people are also pouring comments of amusement, disgust, love, and hatred.
@enron_lg wrote that he follows the account and he gets angry every time it tweets.
@joeysheep wrote that he does not know what he was expecting when he logged into Twitter, but it certainly wasn't this.
Other than pictures, the account sometimes also shares funny tweets.