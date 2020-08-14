LOOK: This foodie account claims to be ’worst account on Twitter’ and now we know why

If you love food or you are someone who enjoys looking at pictures of tasty meals on the internet, then this Twitter account will annoy you.

Your love for food will be instantly ruined just by looking at some of the pictures posted by the account ‘Gripping Food With Force’ which posts photos of meals ruined by gripping them.

According to the account’s bio, they declare to be the “worst account on Twitter” and claim that not one of the meals is wasted – they spoil it but additionally eat it later.

With over 100 000 followers, the account's viral posts mess with all our favourite meals. A before and after picture of the food is taken with the after picture showing the force of the hand after the food has been gripped.

From meat, cookies, bananas, chocolate, fries, hot-dogs, noodles, watermelon – you identify it and they might have ripped it aside.