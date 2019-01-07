The stars drank Moët & Chandon, including a signature cocktail created by actress, Camilla Belle- the Moët Belle. HFPA/MAGNUS SUNDHOLM



Of all the award's shows, the Golden Globes are usually the most relaxed.

Stars quaff champagne and tuck into delicious gourmet food at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, while watching their peers get the coveted Golden Globe award.





It's an evening where they can literally raise a glass to the stellar works of film and TV stars and have been known to get ridiculously drunk.





This year, it was a similar occassion. The stars drank Moët & Chandon, including a signature cocktail created by actress, Camilla Belle- the Moët Belle.





Executive Chef Matthew Morgan of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, created the menu which was inspired by the vegetable garden he cultivates at home.





So here is what stars like Lady Gaga, Halle Berry, Charlize Theron and Idris Elba, tucked into during the telecast.





Appetizer ALICIA CHO Sweet Potato Vichyssoise: Wild Micro Chives, Golden Leeks, Organic Red Garnet Yams, and Roasted Pepitas. The chef planted the chives himself and he made sure that the gold theme, was carried through in the meal.





Entrée HFPA/MAGNUS SUNDHOLM Chilean Seabass: Forbidden Black Rice, White & Green Asparagus, Globe Carrots, Crispy Herb Leaves, and Sweet Pepper Concasse.

Those following a vegetarian diet enjoyed the stuffed Honeynut Squash using Piquillo Pepper Hummus, Braised Rainbow Chard, Crispy Chickpeas, Quinoa, Golden Raisins, and Sunflower Sprouts.



