LOOK: Tito Mboweni claims his tinned fish cooking skills have improved. Tweeps think otherwise

South Africa’s former finance minister Tito Mboweni always has people glued to his Twitter account to see what creation he is going to cook up next. Since 2019, Mboweni has been known as the “minister of cooking”, as he has been sharing his recipes and showing off his cooking skills on the platform.

As much as he enjoys cooking, at most times Mboweni is teased about cooking the same dish, which is tinned fish (his favourite) and the amount of garlic he uses in his food, and how he doesn’t chop his vegetables finely enough. The people of Mzansi are still surprised he has not been admitted to hospital for food poisoning because some of his dishes are disastrous. Last week, making his favourite dish, tinned fish, Mboweni claimed there has been much improvement but Twitter users do not think so.

In the dish, he used his favourite ingredients which include onions, green and yellow peppers, curry powder, and copious amounts of garlic. Much improvement. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/i9X3Wz5KsD — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 20, 2022 One user wrote: “Sir, I think you need to improve your chopping skills, so then you will be one step closer to improvement.” A second user wrote: “No improvement, in my honest opinion you are degrading day by day.”

A third user commented: “Tito you can afford garlic crusher go buy it. Otherwise, you are a hopeless cook getting worse day by day.” A few other users thought Mboweni did try. “I’m starting to like your food baba,” said one user.

