LOOK: Tomato price hike sends Mzansi into overdrive, memes flood Twitter

Inflation reminders are everywhere these days. In conversations with friends, at the grocery store, and on social media. Bread, cereal, fish, eggs, fresh produce, and maize-meal are some of the foods whose prices consumers have seen going up.

A steep increase in the price of tomatoes has recently sent meme-makers into overdrive on Twitter. This comes after user @Carolinerathabe tweeted a picture of tomatoes at a Superspar store with the caption “Yooh guy’s (broken heart emojis)”. Yooh guy’s💔💔 pic.twitter.com/j2enphkMpu — Caroline (@Carolinerathabe) April 16, 2023 Tweeps flooded the comment section with memes and sad remarks.

Last year another user @agapetimbela took to social network to express his shock after realising that a Lucky Star pilchards 400g tin now costs about R25. Many other users also commented and shared how their favourite food items had become expensive - and how the prices were making them anxious. Sharing a screenshot of a packet of 16 Chicken Licken hot wings that cost R106, @SipheKondze wrote: "This gives me anxiety every time. Like how did we get here? Trying to break up with these (crying emojis)." Another user, @Bianca wrote: "Things are expensive here in South Africa. Today I was craving Lays chips, it was R21.99 at Shoprite but remember when it was R17.99."