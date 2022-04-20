LOOK: Tweeps share their ‘most cancellable’ food takes

Controversies over food aren’t a new thing. And they don’t seem to end either. A food tweet made the rounds on Twitter earlier this month from one Michael Realman, who asked people for controversial food takes that will get them cancelled.

“We’re cancelling each other over food takes today. Post your cancellable food take,” wrote Realman. we're cancelling each other over food takes today. post your cancellable food take. — Michael Realman (@trichesfaucons) April 5, 2022 Twitter users took the opportunity to make their voices heard, trashing their most hated condiments, vegetables, fruits and sweets. The tweet by Realman has since garnered over 92 000 quote retweets, 3 000 retweets, and 54 000 likes since the time of publication. The resulting Twitter thread was a shocking read. From food pairings to food combinations, the thread covered all the possible controversial and cancellable food takes out there.

“Pears are awful apples. Who would pick a pear over an apple? Not me,” wrote one user, while another said, “Mint and chocolate do not belong together”. Green olives, bell peppers, pickles, peanut butter and white chocolate were some of the other foods disliked by Twitter users. Someone also wrote that the expensive luxury ingredient truffle oil was seriously overrated. Take a look at some of the “cancellable” food opinions shared. Spaghetti and Ketchup is a valid and tasty meal — JACBailey (@JACBailey1) April 12, 2022 Peppermint is a digestive medicine and tastes like it. It is no more appropriate as a "dessert" than Tums, or Pepto Bismol. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 6, 2022 Ice cream is for children — Amber Robinson (@missrobinson) August 11, 2021 This is not the first time Twitter users are sharing the most controversial food opinions on the platform.

