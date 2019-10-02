South African personality Bonang Matheba hosted a lavish House of BNG luncheon at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg. Picture: Instagram

We have FOMO looking at pictures of Bonang Matheba’s lavish House of BNG luncheon at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg on Friday. Queen B sure knows how to throw a luncheon.

Matheba posted a video of the day’s festivities on her page: “.my 1st @houseofbng luncheon was a VIBE!! Such a magical day...thank you to all my friends & family for the love!! Unforgettable....💕💐🍾🥂 📸 @scott.hurly (Party planner/Decor by @events_bynick!) Which city is next? 👀✈️🇿🇦”

The table is set. Picture: Instagram

Among the celebrity guests in attendance were Matheba’s cousin and "Being Bonang" star Tebogo Mekgwe (Pinky Girl), supermodel Babalwa Mneno, Jessica Nkosi and Khanya Mkangisa.

Events and decor specialist Nick Nicolaou created the grand setup using the pink, gold and white colour scheme.

The menu, which Pinky Girl shared on her Instagram page, was equally impressive.