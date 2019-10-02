South African personality Bonang Matheba hosted a lavish House of BNG luncheon at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg. Picture: Instagram

We have FOMO looking at pictures of Bonang Matheba’s lavish House of BNG luncheon at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg on Friday. 

Queen B sure knows how to throw a luncheon. 

Matheba posted a video of the day’s festivities on her page: “.my 1st @houseofbng luncheon was a VIBE!! Such a magical day...thank you to all my friends & family for the love!! Unforgettable....💕💐🍾🥂 📸 @scott.hurly (Party planner/Decor by @events_bynick!) Which city is next? 👀✈️🇿🇦”

The table is set. Picture: Instagram

Among the celebrity guests in attendance were Matheba’s cousin and "Being Bonang" star Tebogo Mekgwe (Pinky Girl), supermodel Babalwa Mneno, Jessica Nkosi and Khanya Mkangisa. 

Events and decor specialist Nick Nicolaou created the grand setup using the pink, gold and white colour scheme. 

The menu, which Pinky Girl shared on her Instagram page, was equally impressive. 

The menu. Picture: Instagram

On arrival, the guests sipped on BNG Rosé and indulged in sushi. 

This was followed by oyster rocketfeller, a baked oyster in a rich champagne sauce, crispy bread crumbs and herbs. 

It was paired with BNG Brut. 

The oyster rocketfeller. Picture: Instagram
The salmon roulade starter. Picture: Instagram

The starter, a salmon roulade, was served with a micro herb salad, burnt onion pearls with cold champagne sabayon, homemade melba toast and asparagus spears. 

Guests sipped on BNG Rosé. 

The beef fillet main with Béarnaise sauce. Picture: Instagram

The main, paired with BNG Brut, was a dry-aged tender beef fillet medallions, served with onion and parmesan puree, fondant potatoes, root baby vegetables with BNG infused Béarnaise sauce.

Dessert was paired with House of BNG Rosé. Picture: Instagram

Dessert, called a study of chocolate, was a chocolate tart with Turkish Delight, white chocolate, macrons and Fererro Rocher ice cream. 

The dessert was paired with BNG Rosé. 