LOOK: World’s most expensive chips cost a whopping R2.8K

In most meals, French fries play second fiddle — a tasty but inexpensive side piled high to fill things out. But in honour of this year’s National French Fry Day which was on Tuesday, an NYC restaurant called Serendipity3 decided to turn these expectations on their head and give French fries the starring role they deserve by creating the “World's Most Expensive French Fries”. Serendipity3 set a Guinness World Records title for making the most expensive fries ever. Created by the restaurant’s creative director and chef Joe Calderone and corporate executive chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert, the “Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites” cost an outstanding $200 (R2 800).

So what makes these fries worth the hefty price tag? The fries, which are made from Chipperbeck potatoes, are first blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar before being cooked three times in pure goose fat from Southwest France. After they are cooked, the fries are seasoned with Guerande truffle salt, which is hand-harvested from Guerande, France, and then tossed in Urbani summer truffle oil. They are then topped with shaved pecorino tartufello cheese that is made of milk from sheep on the clay-rich hills of the Italian region of Crete Senesi. The fries are also topped with shaved black summer truffles from Umbria, Italy. Served on a crystal plate, the fries are finally finished with 23K edible gold dust and a sauce on the side that is made with cream from A2 grass-fed Jersey cow and 3-month aged gruyere truffled Swiss raclette. Earlier this year, IOL Lifestyle also reported about the world's most expensive breyani which comes with edible 23-carat gold.