Low-calorie summer treats to enjoy guilt-free

It might not seem like it in some parts of the country right now, but summer has finally arrived. Summer is synonymous with sunshine, outdoor activities, and, of course, delicious food and drinks.

However, many traditional summer favourites can be high in calories and sugar, that might not align with your health goals. Especially if you’ve been working on that hot summer body throughout winter. Fortunately, there are ways that you don't have to sacrifice flavour or enjoyment.

Here are some tips for low-calorie alternatives to help you savour the summer while keeping your calorie intake in check. Drinks Water infusions: Elevate plain water by infusing it with fruits, herbs, or vegetables like cucumber, lemon, mint, or berries. Sparkling water: A fizzy, refreshing alternative to sugary sodas. Add a splash of fruit juice or a squeeze of citrus for extra flavour.

Iced tea: Opt for unsweetened or lightly sweetened iced tea. You can also experiment with herbal teas like chamomile or peppermint. Smoothies: Blend fruits and vegetables with low-calorie milk or yoghurt for a nutritious and satisfying drink. Cocktails: By using vodka, gin, or rum mixed with club soda, fresh fruit juice, or muddled herbs you can create lighter cocktails.

A simple mojito made with mint, lime, and soda water can be a refreshing choice that won’t weigh you down. Elevate plain water by infusing it with fruits and herbs. Picture: EVG Kowalievska / Pexels Snacks Fresh fruits: A natural and delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Watermelon, berries, and citrus fruits are perfect for summer. Vegetable sticks with hummus: A crunchy and healthy snack that's perfect for dipping.

Yoghurt parfait: Layer Greek yoghurt with fresh fruit and a sprinkle of nuts for a protein-packed treat. Popcorn: Air-popped popcorn is a low-calorie snack that you can customise with various seasonings. Air-popped popcorn is a great low-calorie snack. Picture: Fotios Photos / Pexels Braai Lean protein: Stick to lean cuts of meat like chicken or fish.

Vegetable kebabs: Thread colourful vegetables like green or red peppers, zucchini, and onions onto skewers and grill to perfection. Fruit: Throw some pineapple, peaches, or plums on the grill for a sweet and smoky dessert. Grilled peaches make a great dessert. Picture: Freepik Remember, moderation is key.