Luckson Mare wins S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy regional finals

The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate’s Chef Luckson Mare has been crowned the winner of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy regional finals, solidifying his place among the rising stars of the gastronomic world. This prestigious accolade not only brings him intellectual satisfaction but also the exciting prospect of representing the Africa, Middle East, and South Asia region at the grand finale in Milan next year.

Reflecting on his win, Mare expressed his gratitude: “It really is such a privilege to have won. In a way, it feels like the world has suddenly opened up to me, and I am so excited to have the opportunity to go to Milan to compete and meet so many of my culinary heroes.” He further explained how honoured he was that the jury not only appreciated his dish but also recognised the meaningful story behind it. His heartfelt thanks went out to his mentor, Chef Johannes Richter, whose support has been instrumental throughout his culinary journey.

Chef Luckson Mare has been crowned the winner of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy regional finals. Picture: Supplied The dish that captured the jury’s attention was a testament to Mare's personal culinary odyssey, which began in his childhood when he first found his love for cooking in his mother’s kitchen. As the youngest of five siblings, he embraced the responsibility of helping with household meals, a foundation that paved the way for his current role as one of three sous chefs at The LivingRoom, recognised as one of South Africa's top restaurants. Inspiration for Mare’s awarded dish was deeply rooted in his upbringing. “My mother loves sweet potatoes and could tell just from taste and texture when it was harvested.

"I've taken this humble root and paired it with duck — a poultry which, to me, is symbolic of fine dining and what I've learnt in the industry, especially butchering," he explained. The dish also featured wild, foraged matungulu, honouring his mentor chef Johannes, who has imparted invaluable lessons about foraging and the importance of sourcing indigenous ingredients. The two-day competition gathered 15 aspiring chefs from diverse backgrounds across Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, each competing for this esteemed title. A distinguished jury comprising celebrated chefs Bertus Basson from South Africa, Akmal Anuar from Dubai and Roaya Saleh from Bahrain ultimately recognised Mare's culinary prowess, as his dish resonated with their palates and sensibilities. Johannes, his mentor, could not be prouder. "Watching Luckson's growth as a chef since he joined us three years ago has been remarkable, and his winning here is really special for the entire team," he said.