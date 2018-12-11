Pete Goffe-Wood shares his recipe for Turkey on the Weber. Picture supplied

Hot off the heels of filming season six of Ultimate Braai Master, show judge Peter Goffe-Wood says cooking a turkey on the braai for Christmas can be the best marriage between local heritage and a traditional Christmas.

“The epitome of the South African Christmas experience can easily be described as family and friends around the fire, screaming kids in the pool, glaring sunshine, ice-cold bubbles and not a care in the world.





Swapping out boerewors and lamb chops for a succulent whole turkey on the fire is a wonderful way to to sprinkle traditional Christmas elements onto a "lekker" local celebration.”





Make a turkey on a weber braai for Christmas. Picture supplied





Turkey on the Weber





Ingredients

1 free-range turkey 2 litres brine

2 onions

4 cloves garlic

150g streaky bacon (or pancetta)

50g butter

100g chicken livers

500g pork sausage meat

1⁄4 loaf white bread

3 eggs

10g fresh sage

salt and pepper

olive oil

Method

Cut off the turkey’s legs and thighs, remove the skin and bones. Cut the meat into chunks and feed through a mincer. Cut out the spine using poultry shears, leaving the breast on the bone. Remove the wings (freeze the wings and backbone to use for stock in future). Put the breast into brine and leave in the fridge overnight. Finely chop the onions and garlic and dice the bacon/ pancetta. Gently fry them in butter in a saucepan. When the onions are translucent, remove and allow to cool. Roughly chop the chicken livers and combine them with the sausage meat and minced turkey. Blitz the bread, crusts removed, into fresh bread crumbs in a food processor, then add these and the eggs to the meat. Add the cooled onion mixture and chopped sage to the meat mixture and season to taste. Shape the mixture into a roll, cover with tin foil and leave in the fridge overnight.

On the day

Remove the turkey breast from the brine and pat dry with kitchen paper, brush with a little olive oil and season. Put the breast skin-side up, together with the roll of stuffing, on a Weber over indirect coals. Close the lid, leaving the top and bottom vents open, and cook for approximately 90 minutes (use a meat thermometer – it’s done when the internal temperature is about 80°C). When the breast and stuffing are cooked, they need to rest for about 30 minutes. To keep them warm, wrap the breast in foil and put both in an empty cooler box and close the lid. Once the bird is well-rested, bring to the table and carve.