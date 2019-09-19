Pharma Dynamics in partnership with the Heart and Stroke Foundation SA have launched a new cookbook edition dedicated to braais that will help people make the right choices this Heritage Month.

According to a statement by Pharma Dynamics, they also teamed up with food consultant and cookbook author Heleen Meyer to compile this healthy braai edition as part of its popular, free, "Cooking from the Heart" cookbook series.

They also reported that the edition has also received the thumbs up from braai master, Jan Braai, and will be available to the public this month to coincide with Heart Awareness Month.

Spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics, Wilmi Hudsonberg said because braaiing is a shared social custom that is enjoyed by all South Africans, they felt it important to develop a heart-healthy recipe book specifically for braaiing occasions, while continuing to create awareness of cardiovascular disease (CVD), which claims an alarming 215 lives every day in our country.

“Many of the meals we share are around a fire with friends and family, but it is often accompanied by food that’s not healthy for our hearts. Our aim is to make people a bit more conscious of the nutritional faux pas they make when indulging in this national tradition,” said Hudsonberg.

The cookbook contains 30 recipes that cater for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike.