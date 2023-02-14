Marketing 101: Sonia Booth makes boss moves and launches own cheesecake ice cream

On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Sonia Booth posted to her various social media accounts that she would be releasing a new limited edition Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream. It’s a genius move on her part.

Story continues below Advertisement

The mom of two used the day of love as a reminder to Mzansi of her and estranged hubby Matthew Booth’s cheesecake saga when she found out about his alleged infidelity. It also happened to be the one-year anniversary of when she caught onto his extramural activities. Coincidence? We think not.

Taking to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Booth made the announcement with a tongue-in-cheek post, and wrote: “Needless to say, I don't have a Valentines. “Show me some love by purchasing the Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream (R50). “Add R40 for delivery (blame the Minister of Fuel). Only 50 tubs made for tomorrow because load shedding e re tshwere ka di washene.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Needless to say, I don't have a Valentines. Show me some love by purchasing the Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream (R50). Add R40 for delivery (blame the Minister of Fuel). Only 50 tubs made for tomorrow because loadshedding e re tshwere ka di washene. pic.twitter.com/Hatep27Kq6 — I was Sonia before Booth! (@SoniaBoothZA) February 13, 2023 The former Miss SA runner-up was soon inundated with enquires from people wanting to purchase her small batch ice cream.

Story continues below Advertisement

In response, Booth said, “Moreover, I can only fulfil orders within a 5km radius of Honeydew, i.e in the vicinity of Featherbrooke Village Shopping Centre, Rhema Bible Church, Jackal Creek Corner and Hillfox.” The ice cream was available in a number of flavours, including Marula Cheesecake Passion frozen yoghurt and Marula, Vanilla Latte & coconut infused frozen yoghurt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth) Fans noted her cheeky references and commended her on her business acumen, with one of them commenting, “If this isn't RISING ABOVE, I don't know what is. Finally we can all have our cheesecake AND EAT IT.”