Picture from Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia/ Rob Tannenbaum.

Martha Stewart and Cannabidiol appear to be a match made in business heaven. This week it was announced that the TV chef and entrepreneur is joining the team at Canopy Growth which is described as a "world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms."

CEO of the business Bruce Linton said in a statement: "As soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly who we’re talking about...Martha is one of a kind and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to animal.”

Martha will be helping out on a product range for animals.

In a statement to US broadcaster CBS, Martha says she can't wait to get stuck into the business of hemp and cannabidiol

"I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living...I'm especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people's beloved pets."

Martha spent five months in jail in 2004/5 for a case involving insider trading and since then has re-built her reputation and career.