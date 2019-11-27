British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has passed away at age 59. Picture: @Villa di Geggiano/Instagram

British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has passed away at age 59. According to his family, the London-born chef died in Dubai where he ran two restaurants. His wife Jennie was with him at his bedside, the Guardian reported. And, according to reports, the 'MasterChef UK' host had been working up until the day he died.

At the time of his passing, his family released the following statement: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

"Gary passed away last evening at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side."

"The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."