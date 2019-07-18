There are calls for George Calombaris of 'MasterChef Australia' to be fired after it was reported that he underpaid his staff.



"Masterchef Australia" judge, George Calombaris, finds himself in a spot of bother after reports that he underpaid his current and former staff by AUD7.83 million (about R77 million).

Reports are that the celebrity chef, who has come to South Africa several times on cooking shows, has been slapped with a AUD 200 000 fine after admitting to underpaying his 515 staff at his restaurants: Press Club and Gazi in Melbourne and Hellenic Republic restaurants in Kew, Williamstown and Brunswick.





He has struck a deal with Australia's Fair Work Ombudsman where he will pay the aforementioned fee (R1.9 million) and will also be making a series of public statements that promote compliance with the Fair Work Act.





But fans think he has escaped unscathed.

Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston will sample their last dishes in tonight’s finale of season eight of MasterChef Australia.

Taking to social media, they tore into the celebrity chef, and have urged for him to be axed from Masterchef.

Not cool, #GeorgeCalombaris - and to think I liked you the best of all the judges. Shame on you. You should be fired from the show. https://t.co/yRcGDZENNb — Kirtana Hariharan (@kirtanaha) July 18, 2019

There is now a petition from a former staff member, Orlaith Belfrage, who worked at the Hellenic restaurant. He is still owed AUD 2 000.





#GeorgeCalombaris enjoys celebrity status and is put on a pedestal as an industry leader, a reputation he has built on stealing wages from his staff. Petition. Please sign https://t.co/JWnwxjmwhh — 💧Luigia Calvisi #pressforprogress (@FMS_AUSTRALIA) July 18, 2019





"I’ve been fighting to get back pay from my time working for Hellenic Republic for over two years. I sent emails, made phone calls and sought legal advice. Still Made Establishment, George Calombaris’s company, refused to pay me for all of my work. George should pay a serious price for this massive theft of workers’ wages," Belfrage wrote on the petition.





" He should be taken off "MasterChef". Channel Ten should stop making excuses for this serial wage thief."



