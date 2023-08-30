Meat is meat and we must eat, but what if it’s wild?

Unsustainable farming practices continue to devour great swathes of natural space where wild animals might otherwise thrive. Apart from pastures, feed must be produced. What can be done?

“Well, we might start by growing meat”, said Dr Paul Bartels, a pioneer in the field of cultivated meat and founder of WildBio, Africa’s first cultivated game meat company. “We might also create a global demand for wild meat from Africa's savannah’, added Wiseman Ndlovu, of the African Wildlife Economy Institute at Stellenbosch University. Bartels and Ndlovu were among the speakers at a recent online seminar hosted by Oppenheimer Generations Research and Conservation.

The webinar explored ways in which game meat, wildlife economies and cultured meat might coexist without compromising the environment. Bartels, a veterinarian with an MSc in Zoology, together with Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), are credited with creating the first lab-grown hybrid chicken nugget in Africa. He explained that cell cultures were collected from different sources to stock cell banks.

The banks supplied a cell production process to feed the growing cultivated meat industry. “Think of it like a brewery for meat where tiny cells are taken from a live animal, a chicken, for example, and then grown or brewed in a laboratory,” he said.

Wild alternatives Ndlovu, a researcher and writer with a keen interest in supporting agriculture and sustainable businesses, believes we should be encouraging the consumption of wild meat as a means to rewild and restore landscapes.

“Wild meat has the potential to help balance the demands for protein from a growing population, with the need to protect and maintain our biodiversity. “Rather than preventing the harvesting of wild meat as we are often doing now, we should be exploring ways in which we can coexist with nature. “But this will require a re-look at conservation policies, to see where balance can be found”, he said.

“Current practices in the conservation sector are mainly focusing on the protection and stopping the use of wild meat species.

“Let's reintroduce wild meat species and also consume and benefit from them by not removing them or stopping the use of these animals,” He continued. Ndlovu asserted that existing conservation policies put hurdles in the path of the harvesting and consumption of wild meat. This creates hassles for communities and conservation areas. Bring on the change

Lactitia Tshitwamulomoni, Director of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment's wildlife economy programme, who has 15 years of experience in conservation and developing sustainable policies and awareness, said government wants change. Tshitwamulomoni told the webinar that the Department is promoting the growth of the game meat industry and wildlife ranching through its national game meat strategy.

She told the webinar that the Department is promoting the growth of the game meat industry and wildlife ranching through its national game meat strategy. The strategy, she says, enabled the creation of a formalized and transformed game meat industry where the aim was to provide environmentally-sound sources of food while supporting economic growth and rural development. Back to the future and the cultivation of meat in laboratories…