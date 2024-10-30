Meet Khanyisa Malabi, the culinary storyteller reshaping South African gastronomy

In the world of culinary artistry, few individuals resonate as profoundly as Khanyisa Malabi. A multi-faceted personality, Malabi stands not only as an acclaimed cookbook author but also as an extraordinary storyteller, mother and entrepreneur.

The founder of Lumin International Investment Company, which encompasses her ventures in technology and personal branding, Malabi passion for her craft inspires many. Born in Soshanguve, Malabi’s origins are deeply rooted in a culture that cherishes respect for elders, generosity and community. These values shaped her upbringing, nurturing a childhood that was “joyous and free”. It was within this warm environment that her love for cooking emerged.

“I never went to culinary school; my siblings and I learned to cook at home. This is where my determination was born.” Her late mother, Jabile Malabi, served as a pivotal figure in her culinary journey, teaching her family to create meals that not only nourished the body but also enriched the soul. As children, memories of holiday gatherings remain indelible in her mind.

“My earliest food memory is a Christmas Eve nostalgia in the late 70s,” she recounted. “My mother welcomed guests with Spumante bubbly and I can still feel the joy of that menu, prepared by bhuti John Ngobeni, our family’s first chef.” It is from such experiences that Malabi derives her passion for culinary storytelling.

Malabi explained: “Every young girl and boy in my generation was raised by African proverbs. Like Garingani, I am a narrator; I love telling stories through my love language of food.” Her latest publication, ‘Khanyisa - A Culinary Storyteller’, resonates with readers across South Africa and beyond, offering a special collection that elevates the reading experience with its exclusivity and an abundance of recipes. On being encouraged by her son, Muako, she added: “At eight years old, he made me believe in my passion for food and inspired me to write. Every day, I meet a different version of myself, and I’m grateful for that creativity that stirs my soul.”

Instead of being confined to a single culinary tradition, Malabi embraces her Tsonga roots while infusing her travels into her dishes. "I'm loud about Tsonga cuisine and rituals, which honour both my family's heritage and the way we serve guests." Her culinary explorations often lead her back to Mozambique, where the richness of organic ingredients fuels her creativity.

“My grandmother farmed organic maize, tomatoes, and greens, and I strive to honour these childhood flavours while introducing modern twists.” Yet, accolades and recognition are not the driving forces behind Malabi's pursuits. “It’s about leaving a legacy,” she insisted. With numerous roles, from businesswoman to creative brand-builder, her focus remains on forging meaningful human connections and improving lives through her charitable work, particularly the Khanyisa Malabi Foundation.