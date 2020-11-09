Meet Kurhula Makhuvele whose cake designs will fool you every time

In July, the word 'cake' trended on Twitter. When I heard that, I was super confused. After logging on, all I saw was people pretending to eat objects like shoes, socks and pencils. So, I did my research. A video of Turkish food artist Tuba Geckil cutting realistic cakes had Twitter jokingly questioning the reality of everything. The video, which was shared by Buzzfeed’s Tasty, went viral and gained over 29 million views.

The video shows items such as fruits, a roll of toilet paper, a bottle of lotion, vegetables, a bar of soap, only to reveal cake on the inside. It is truly surprising how cakes can be made to look like they’re not cake.

Geckil is not the only one who is into the ‘everything is cake’ trend.

Another cake artist who uses everyday life as an inspiration to create delicious cakes that look like ordinary objects is Kurhula Makhuvele of Fine Bakes.

Born in Giyani, in north-eastern Limpopo, Makhuvele started baking and cooking at a young age. Makhuvele says she is passionate about food and was always baking at home and for family events.

“I currently only bake cakes because that is the core product or service of my business and I would like to specialize in creative or realistic cakes.

“The slogan of my business is ’It’s a piece of CAKE’, which implies that it is easy to make it and that what you are looking at is a piece of cake. ‘Everything is cake’ was just a caption I used to make people aware that everything they see on my timeline is cake."

Makhuvele says she makes some of the creative cakes for her YouTube channel where she shows viewers how she makes them.

"The cakes are inspired by various foods, brands and everyday objects. Whenever I look at something, I ask myself if I can make it.

“People usually don't believe that they are cakes. I have to show them the cut version for them to be convinced that all my work is cake.

“What people don’t know is that they can have everything they love in the form of a cake,” she says.

“When I’m done making the cakes, I run competitions to give them away because nobody eats cake any more at my house.

“People always ask if there’s anything I cannot make, and I always tell them that I can do anything because I don't want to limit myself.

“There was this one time I wanted to make a life-size cake of myself on my birthday, I ended up not doing it because I received a short-notice order from a client so I had to put it on hold, but I still want to do it.

“I’m always up for a challenge."

Here are some of our favourite cakes she has done:

Picture: Supplied

Picture: Supplied