Meet KwaLisa Soulfood owner Nwabisa Lisa

Pursuing your dreams and doing what you love is the most rewarding way to earn a living. As Marc Anthony said, “If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life”.

Cape Town foodie Nwabisa Lisa, who left her job in the financial sector in 2013, decided to pursue her love for media and events. After working in radio and events co-ordinating, she started her company KwaLisa Soulfood in 2018, when she decided take her love for cooking seriously. She caters for public and private clients and does home cooking classes as well as brand collaborations.

Nwabisa Lisa’s cooking classes. Picture: Supplied Her business flourished during lockdown last year, when people were ordering food to be delivered to their homes. In her cooking classes she teaches how to prepare basics meals as well as exploring new recipes. Lisa has made an appearance on Expresso as a guest chef, on SABC 3’s Afternoon Express and on radio stations, including Radio Cape Pulpit, Radio Zibonele, Channel Africa Radio and Alex FM.

We asked this passionate entrepreneur about her love for cooking and to share a few of her favourite recipes. What inspired your passion for cooking? I grew up in a home that loved hosting and cooking and I was just very curious. I cooked my first full meal at the age of 9, which was rice, roast chicken and roast potatoes. I remember sitting in front of the oven waiting for the chicken and potatoes to be ready.

What’s your favourite type of food? I’m a person that loves exploring and I love and enjoy food in general. I have different periods where I cook different cuisine, like a period where I cook African cuisine more and sometimes Italian cuisine, but currently I’ve been taking a liking to Asian cuisine. What would be your perfect meal?

I love meat. It would definitely be oxtail stew and mashed potatoes. It’s very hearty, especially during our Cape Town winter. Who's your favourite local and international chef and why? International chef would definitely be Jamie Oliver, and local chef Jenny Morris. I see myself in both of them. They both love turning complex dishes and making them look easy. I’m always about quick dishes that fit well into busy lives of home cooks.

If there's one dish that even a beginner cook could make and not flop, what would that be? Spaghetti Carbonara. I love it because you cook the spaghetti as is written at the back of the packet and you only have to do the sauce. Nwabisa Lisa Spaghetti Carbonara. Picture: Supplied INGREDIENTS

1 large onion, chopped Salt and pepper to taste 250ml of fresh milk

1 cup chopped mushrooms 1 cup Cheddar cheese 1 cup bacon

½ cup of Parmesan cheese Handful of chopped coriander 1 tsp of crushed garlic

500g spaghetti METHOD Sauté onion and garlic till soft then season with salt and pepper. Add mushrooms and bacon and continue to stir till they both cooked, then add chopped coriander. Make sure that your heat is on medium. Add your fresh milk and allow it to simmer for 5 minutes and then add Cheddar cheese as well as spaghetti. Mix everything together until the pasta is coated by the sauce, then drizzle the Parmesan cheese and serve.

What cooking tips do you have for busy moms? Always do your preparations for the week in advance and freeze them. It cuts the cooking time. What's you "go-to" dish when you're pressed for time?