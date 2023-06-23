Meet Sinoyolo Sifo, a force to be reckoned with on the foodie scene

Sinoyolo Sifo, aka 'the cooking husband,’ is a pharmacist by profession, a self-taught home cook, a published book author, and a social-media food influencer by passion. Growing up in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, Sifo developed his enthusiasm for food from watching his mother cook and helping his father work in his butcheries during school holidays.

Motivated and inspired by his wife, Nondumiso, he began his food journey on Instagram in 2020, where he continues to amass an ever-growing following of people who love his easy-to-make, hearty and delicious meals. Sifo’s goal is to break the gender stereotypes that surround male figures in the kitchen and encourage more men to cook. Going by the name ‘the cooking husband’ on social media, he wanted a unique name for his social media accounts; a name that would grab people's attention and also motivate males to be active in the kitchen.

Sinoyolo Sifo. Picture: Siyabonga Sokhela Talking about the cookbook, Sifo said his social media name was becoming very popular, so he decided to use it as the title of his cookbook. “My main target is to get more guys to cook, so for me, this title was perfect to achieve that. My followers and my wife motivated me to write this cookbook. “The main aim was to share simple, easy-to-make, and delicious recipes with my readers.

“My aim was that anyone who grabs the book must be able to follow the recipes with ease. The ingredients used are not expensive and are easily accessible. The idea was to write a cookbook that is suitable for everyone,” he said. 'The cooking husband’. Picture: Supplied “The cookbook offers something different and very unique. I use the recipes to tell my story and my journey. “The book also contains a family photo album. Whilst browsing through the recipes you also get to know me.

“I also share tips on some recipes which make following the recipe very easy. “Inspired by the nostalgia of home and family, this book brings together a selection of almost 70 recipes, each one simple and accessible, wholesome and delicious. “There are scrumptious breakfasts, indulgent pasta dishes, hearty stews, quick lunches, impressive dinners, decadent desserts, as well as traditional South African dishes and some childhood favourites,” added Sifo.