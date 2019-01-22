Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Reuters

There are few things in life that are better than enjoying a slice of avo on toast with a cup of tea.



Now imagine enjoying it with a friend who also happens to be a member of the royal family - and an 'avo toast whisperer'.

In addition to her royal title, Duchess Meghan has also been dubbed the avocado toast whisperer by her friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin.





On Sunday, Martin posted a picture on his Instagram of an avo and toast meal with tea and chocolate truffles prepared by the royal mom-to-be herself.

Martin captioned the picture: "Back to our Tig days… Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM".









What I wouldn’t give to enjoy a cuppa tea and toast with the Duchess of Sussex - even if it’s just to taste her avocado toast.





The Tig is Meghan’s former food blog, on which she shared her favourite recipes and her love for avocados.





In September Meghan, a self-confessed foodie, launched a charity cookbook with the women from Hubb Community Kitchen in West London, where she revealed her favourite recipe is a g reen chilli and avocado dip, reports t he Daily Mail.





The recipe by Munira Mahmud can be found in the Together: Our Community Cookbook, but if you don't have the book, you can find the recipe here







