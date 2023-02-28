Melbourne restaurant pokes fun at Russell Crowe after refusing him entry over ‘inappropriate’ attire

Actors Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot were recently turned away from Melbourne restaurant Mr Miyagi as they tried to grab a quick lunch after a tennis match. The couple, still in their tennis wear, were told they did not meet the dress code and were barred from entering.

According to the ‘Daily Mail’, the actors were refused entry for wearing sportswear and not respecting the dress code, which is ‘casual smart’. Crowe’s manager, Grant Vandenberg, told the news outlet that the ‘Robin Hood’ actor was wearing a Ralph Lauren polo shirt, which was brand new, for the tennis match earlier that day. Mr Miyagi’s dress code on their website states: “Work-gear, active wear, singlets, and thongs are strictly not permitted in the venue”, and they describe themselves as a “casual yet luxurious” establishment.

The couple, relatively unfazed, continued their journey to a nearby restaurant, where they were let in for lunch. The outlet reported that Mr Miyagi's representatives and the actor had been put in touch to smooth things over. “During your last visit, it seems that we started on the wrong foot. After much thought, we have made a permanent change to our dress code. We would love to see you again in the future. You are always welcome at Mr Miyagi”, pointed out the publication of the restaurant.