Microgreens: the new superfood

If healthy eating is one of your New Year’s resolutions (again), then microgreens should be added to your shopping list. The seedlings are a superfood, packed with nutrients. Commonly used for garnishing, the mighty microgreen is often overlooked when it’s presented on a plate. However, they pack a powerful punch of nutrients and are fast becoming one of the most potent superfoods you can find.

What is a microgreen and what makes the little dynamite popular?

It’s the smallest shoots of salad vegetables like rocket, celery and beetroot. They’re generally picked just after the first leaves have developed.

The tiny shoots are rich in vitamins C, K and E, calcium, magnesium and zinc. They are also rich in antioxidants - essential for fighting free radical damage and keeping the body, and immune system healthy.

Microgreens are a great addition to any meal and can be added to your smoothie and pasta dishes.

Shaun Miller, a Johannesburg microgreen producer and co-founder of Urban Micro Greens, says all the nutrients a plant requires to produce a lifetime of fruit and vegetable is contained in the first shoot, which is why microgreens are so nutritional.

“To ensure you get all the nutritional value, make sure to serve them raw, never cooked.”