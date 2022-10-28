Mindful eating and how parents can allow their children to savour their snacks over Halloween weekend

Feel that chill up your spine? ‘Spooky Season’ is officially here! Halloween has become a day to celebrate imagination and fun.

It originated from an ancient Celtic seasonal festival to mark the end of the harvest and to remember the dead (known as Samhain), which is celebrated from sunset on October 31 to sunset on November 1. Halloween has become a day to celebrate imagination and fun. Picture: Pexels/Kristina Paukshtite Although Halloween is not a locally recognised holiday, the activities associated with the day are gaining traction in South Africa, with residential estates and schools hosting trick-or-treat parties or fundraising activities for families to partake in. During this time, there is no doubt that getting as many sweets and consuming them over this period is measured by how much of a success the trick-or-treating activity went. And this is not limited to children, with parents also using the occasion as an excuse to consume sweet treats.

To help you control how much you and or the kids consume sweet treats this Halloween, we spoke to a registered dietitian, Dr Sandra Koen, who is also a representative from Mondelez, on some insights on eating mindfully and how parents can allow their children to savour their snacks over the Halloween weekend. The Halloween weekend is typically filled with candy and other treats in abundance which are often consumed mindlessly. Picture: Pexels/Daisy Anderson Why is mindful snacking at a time like Halloween important for parents and children alike? “The Halloween weekend is typically filled with candy and other treats in abundance, which are often consumed mindlessly, for example, “eating for the sake of it” because the sweets are within close reach.

It is important to stop and evaluate why you want to snack - is it because you really need energy or are hungry, or is it because the situation is prompting you to snack, such as being in a social gathering with food and, in this case, sweets and chocolates?” said Koen. How can parents help their children to savour their snacks over the Halloween weekend? “Mindful snacking and portion control go hand-in-hand, and people are less likely to overeat with better management of food portions. During festive times such as Halloween, parents can help their children with this by portioning their treats accordingly,” she said.

