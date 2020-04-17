Mom creates beautiful food art using fried eggs

Breakfast cannot be more tempting than the spread created by Etoni Mama. Mama, who is Japanese, has mastered the art of breakfast making, turning breakfast eggs into the most precious little cartoon creations like Winnie-the-Pooh, Pikachu and Charlie Brown. I am mesmerized by her incredible talent. She's a pro at Kyaraben, which is the Japanese the art of styling food to look like cartoons. She works with different kinds of ingredients like fruits and chocolate for her food art, but turning boiled and fried eggs into beautiful cartoon characters is one of her strongest skills.

The yolk is used to create the face and body, while ingredients such as edible seaweed are used for hair and other facial features.

It is clear to see just how passionate Mama is about her unusual craft.

Along with sharing her extraordinary creations to her 131 000 Instagram followers, she has also released a cookbook to help other parents share creative meals with their kids.

