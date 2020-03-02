Mom goes viral for making character bento box school lunches

A California-based mom has gone viral after sharing her bento box masterpieces on Twitter.

Sera Winston-Kascak has been making her four-year-old son, Kouki Kascak, creative bento boxes, called "kyaraben" for a year.

The boxes feature characters from 'Monsters' and 'Minions', along with animals and Halloween-themed figures. A variety of foods like sushi rolls and spaghetti also make up the boxes.

"Kouki's teacher told me that kouki gets so excited when he shows off his lunches to his whole table n that's why i do it," she wrote.

The tweet has garnered over 67 000 likes and over 9 000 retweets at the time of writing.

According to Insider, Kouki started a new school that did not provide school lunches, so his mom took that opportunity to make lunches for him.

A California based mom has gone viral after sharing her bento box masterpieces on Twitter last month. Picture from Twitter.

Winston-Kascak told Insider that she is always so busy with school and work, so it’s her way of showing his son that he loves him.

“His teachers tell me that he always opens his lunch and gasps and yells out the character that's in his box, and usually his friends gather around to see, or he lifts it and shows it to them.

"I like to get my ideas from Pinterest to save time and just add my own little twist to it. I work and have school Monday through Friday, so I prepare most of the lunches on Sunday.

"The meals also help ensure Kascak eats vegetables, which aren't normally his favorite food. He is not a huge fan of greens, but if I make it into a shape or character, it always comes back home half-eaten or sometimes even completely gone," she said.