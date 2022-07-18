Monday motivation: Woman left stunned as stranger pays for her groceries in check-out queue

As Mzansi celebrates Mandela Day, it’s heart-warming to come across stories that make us feel proud to be South African. One such feel-good story was from Nolubabalo Mantlotshane Xingashe Mpengesi, a hairdresser in Cape Town.

Taking to Facebook group #ImStaying, she explained how a stranger’s kindness made her day. She said that while shopping at Pick n Pay in Long Beach, she was blessed by someone she didn’t know. “I didn't have enough cash, so as I was trying to send money via my app – boom the beautiful tall lady said, ‘Oh you need 100 bucks?’” wrote Mpengesi.

The woman then paid the R94 for her purchases. “I was so stunned, I couldn't believe that this was actually happening to me.” Mpengesi said the only thing she could do was give the kind stranger a warm hug as a token of appreciation.

Although she didn’t get either the woman’s name or details, she ended with: “Thank you so much dear wherever you are. May you be blessed more and more.” Picture: Facebook

The post, which was shared last week, has gained more than 2K likes. And as for the Facebook group, it’s become popular with locals who use the platform to share their positive stories. “#ImStaying is a registered NPC (ImStaying NPC) and we are dedicated to women and men of all races, cultures, religions and creeds that choose to grow and improve South Africa,” it states on its Facebook page.

