Why mushrooms are good for your health, diet and the environment. Picture supplied

There is more to mushrooms than it's great taste.





It's the perfect meat replacement and its versatility means mushrooms can be enjoyed as a side or main on your menu.



James McLaren from Denny Mushrooms explains why mushrooms are good for your diet, health and the environment.





A wealth of health

Mushrooms are rich in Selenium, a powerful antioxidant that lowers oxidative stress in the body, which in turn reduces inflammation and boosts the immune system.



Portabellini mushrooms and white button mushrooms are particularly good sources of Selenium, making them a must-include ingredient in meals.



Another added benefit is that mushrooms contains phytochemicals which have been found to specifically suppress breast and prostate cancer.

Meat makes way for mushrooms

With the increasing trend towards vegan and vegetarian diets, mushrooms offer a meat alternative with a similar taste and texture, but without sacrificing flavour or nutrients.



Weight management wonder

Mushrooms are ideal for assisting with weight-management thanks to their low-calorie content and nutrient density.



What’s more, since they contain little sugar, boast a low carbohydrate content, have a low glycaemic index ranking and contain less calories than a rice cake, they are the perfect addition to any eating plan: be it sugar-free, low carb or low cal.

Sustainable superfood

Not only are mushrooms good for you but, they’re good for the environment too.



Mushrooms are grown using waste from maize-meal production and chicken farming, together with a reverse osmosis water purification process.



The sustainability doesn’t stop there though, the spent substrate (compost) from the mushroom growing process is then used to return nutrients back to the soil in the agricultural sector.

