London - The culinary world was left stunned on Wednesday by the sudden death of Gary Rhodes at the age of 59.
The celebrity chef died with his wife of 30 years Jennie, also 59, by his side at their home in Dubai on Tuesday evening.
Rhodes was taken ill "very suddenly" there during a break in filming for a new ITV show and died "a short time afterwards", according to the production company he was working with.
Dubai police sources said the father of two – who championed British cuisine and appeared on TV shows including 'MasterChef', 'Strictly Come Dancing' and his own 'Rhodes Around Britain' series – died of natural causes.
Jamie Oliver said on Instagram that Rhodes had "passed away after a tragic fall", but later deleted the post, and wrote a tribute without the claim. The cause of death had not been made public. But one theory is it could be related to a blood clot on the brain he suffered in an accident when he was 19.