Mzansi reacts to alcohol ban

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In a normal year, many South Africans would buy liquor for celebrations to usher in the new year. That will not be the case this year. On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country from level 1 to adjusted level 3 lockdown, effective from December 29 until January 15. He banned alcohol sales as coronavirus cases continue to rise and South Africa is on its way to the peak of the second wave. The country has breached the one million case mark and is dealing with a new variant of Covid-19. The adjusted level 3 is not the same as the one placed in July.

This time, there are stricter restrictions such as the ban on alcohol sales, prohibiting alcohol consumption on-site, and in public areas, including parks and beaches.

There will be an extended curfew of from 9pm to 6am.

There were mixed reactions on Twitter.

Twitter user, @Joe_Banana said: “You can swear at me it's fine but alcohol, gatherings and groove are a major Factor that contributed to the increase in new Infections /new wave.”

Others are grateful they will enter the new year sober. “Thanks to #alcoholban Finally someone out there will welcome a new year sober,” commented @stedafans.

Others responded with funny memes and these are some of our favourites:

Until we meet again with the Bervs 💔💔 #alcoholban pic.twitter.com/nEsyvZsDuv — Wisani Chauke,MD (@magembi) December 28, 2020