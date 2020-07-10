Mzansi, the case of the missing Ghost Pops has been solved

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Our beloved Ghost Pops are nowhere to be found. The Simba snack, a staple of most South African pantry cupboards has mysteriously vanished, causing a very concerned listener to mention this a few days ago on 947 Breakfast Club. The radio show has an insert called #AskTheClub, prompting a listener to send in a voice note. This got the team talking, including Anele Mdoda and Frankie du Toit. "They went off the shelves about three weeks ago," mentioned du Toit. Mdoda then added that she knows the folks at Simba and every time she asked them, "they respond with fdwjehfiurewbckjwnecbr..."

#AskTheClub 🎙️



"Hey Breakfast Club. Guys, I am SO upset! I have literally gone to every shop, garage, spaza shop, and mall and cannot find Ghost Pops anywhere! What has happened to Ghost Pops guys?"



Find out at 06:10! 👻 #947App #947Joburg #947BreakfastClub @947BClub pic.twitter.com/t2Dqb6vBzR — 947 loves you! (@947) July 7, 2020

After the show, listeners and social media users shared their frustrations of not finding the crunchy maize snack at their local store.

When another Twitter user told Simba that she's boycotting them, they promptly responded with: "Ghost Pops production is paused due to the current restrictions in South Africa, a certain number of products can be produced. Once we are allowed to produce as per normal, it will be back. In the mean time we hope you enjoy our other Simba products available."

Hi @oldladypanties. Ghost Pops production is paused due to the current restrictions in South Africa, a certain number of products can be produced. Once we are allowed to produce as per normal, it will be back. In the mean time we hope you enjoy our other Simba products available. — Simba Chips (@SimbaChipsSA) June 23, 2020

Meghna Laxman, senior communications manager for Simba, also confirmed to All4Women that the snack has not been discontinued. “We had to make some difficult choices because of lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions as to which brands we produce, but we will be bringing Ghost Pops back to the stores soon," she told the online publication.



