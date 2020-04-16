LifestyleFood & Drink
Nando’s and Bheki Cele exchange hilarious responses. Picture: Supplied

Nando’s and Bheki Cele's hilarious exchange has Mzansi cracking up

With the South African government having implemented a national lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, many people were left devastated that they won’t be able to get fast-food during this period. 

If there was ever a time when South Africans collectively could use delicious fast-food, now would be it.

People had become increasingly reliant on their favourite fast-food restaurants to feed their cravings and to pause a little when it comes to everyday cooking. 

That said, over the past few weeks, people have been sharing hilarious memes on social media of how they miss their favourite fast-foods.  

This week, a Twitter account by the name @TMbuzi shared a meme of a man crawling through a tunnel with the caption, “#Day19ofLockdown. If my calculations are correct, @NandosSA should be right above me” which got Nando's South Africa and Police Minister, Bheki Cele exchanging hilarious responses to one another. 

In response to @TMbuzi’s post, Nando’s tagged Bheki Cele and said that the man is using them as a front to break into the Tops next door. 

“Hello @GenBheki_Cele... This man is using us as a front to break into the Tops next door,” they wrote. 

Now, what got South Africa cracking up is that Cele responded to the fast-food brand saying they must send him a direct message of their recipe and he will send officers thereafter. 

