Nando’s and Bheki Cele's hilarious exchange has Mzansi cracking up
With the South African government having implemented a national lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, many people were left devastated that they won’t be able to get fast-food during this period.
If there was ever a time when South Africans collectively could use delicious fast-food, now would be it.
People had become increasingly reliant on their favourite fast-food restaurants to feed their cravings and to pause a little when it comes to everyday cooking.
That said, over the past few weeks, people have been sharing hilarious memes on social media of how they miss their favourite fast-foods.
This week, a Twitter account by the name @TMbuzi shared a meme of a man crawling through a tunnel with the caption, “#Day19ofLockdown. If my calculations are correct, @NandosSA should be right above me” which got Nando's South Africa and Police Minister, Bheki Cele exchanging hilarious responses to one another.
#Day19ofLockdown— Themba Mbuzi (@TMbuzi) April 14, 2020
If my calculations are correct, @NandosSA should be right above me 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Qta4JaQMeH
In response to @TMbuzi’s post, Nando’s tagged Bheki Cele and said that the man is using them as a front to break into the Tops next door.
“Hello @GenBheki_Cele... This man is using us as a front to break into the Tops next door,” they wrote.
Hello @GenBheki_Cele. This man is using us as a front to break into the Tops next door. 😂 https://t.co/rOZ0MEIKlu— NandosSA (@NandosSA) April 14, 2020
Now, what got South Africa cracking up is that Cele responded to the fast-food brand saying they must send him a direct message of their recipe and he will send officers thereafter.
DM me the recipe I’ll send the officers. 🤷🏽♂️— Gen. Bheki Cele. 👮🏽 (@GenBheki_Cele) April 14, 2020
Open essential bottle stores 1st then nandos will share recipes with you. pic.twitter.com/OR38rV8PBi— @Madlinkosi (@madlinkosi) April 14, 2020
GENERAL😂😂 U can also make joke? pic.twitter.com/bXEUuj33I2— Antonio (@Antonio_The1st) April 14, 2020
The General has spoken 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2JqB8P2H5v— Asazani™ 🙅 (@CaramelizedAndy) April 14, 2020