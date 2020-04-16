Nando’s and Bheki Cele's hilarious exchange has Mzansi cracking up

With the South African government having implemented a national lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, many people were left devastated that they won’t be able to get fast-food during this period.

If there was ever a time when South Africans collectively could use delicious fast-food, now would be it.

People had become increasingly reliant on their favourite fast-food restaurants to feed their cravings and to pause a little when it comes to everyday cooking.

That said, over the past few weeks, people have been sharing hilarious memes on social media of how they miss their favourite fast-foods.

This week, a Twitter account by the name @TMbuzi shared a meme of a man crawling through a tunnel with the caption, “#Day19ofLockdown. If my calculations are correct, @NandosSA should be right above me” which got Nando's South Africa and Police Minister, Bheki Cele exchanging hilarious responses to one another.