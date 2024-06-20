Nara Smith threatens to sue Onezwa Mbola for defamation of character

“Nara is threatening to sue me,” South African content creator and chef Onezwa Mbola tweeted on Wednesday. The dispute about whose content is the original and whether Nara Smith is allegedly stealing Mbola’s content has come under the spotlight over the past week.

This comes after Smith posted a video of herself making Boba tea from scratch, a day after Mbola posted a video of herself making Boba tea from scratch, as well. Mbola‘s followers have noted the similarities between their content for a while now. At first, Mbola kept quiet about the fact that Smith has been “stealing” her content, but in a recent TikTok video, she actually names and outs her for doing so.

@onezwambola I don’t participate in likeability politics 💚 ♬ original sound - Onezwa Mbola It’s after this video that Smith has now come out and threatened to sue Mbola. Mbola took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the letter she received from Smith.

“I am writing to address a serious matter regarding your recent statements accusing me of stealing your content. You have publicly claimed that I stole your videos related to Boba tea and mozzarella cheese, which is untrue and damaging to my reputation,” Smith writes. “These allegations are entirely false. The videos in question are not my original creations, and I have all the necessary proof of this on the social media platform TikTok. Your false accusations have caused significant harm to my personal and professional reputation,” she continues. “This email serves as a formal notice that if you don’t retract your statements and cease making defamatory claims immediately, I will have no choice but to pursue legal action against you for defamation of character. I strongly urge you to take this matter seriously and to address it promptly to avoid further legal consequences.”

She concludes the email by saying: "I expect your prompt response and a public retraction of your false claims." Mbola is yet to post a video response to Smith's threat to sue.