National Garlic Day: Health benefits of garlic and how to properly cook it

Today is National Garlic Day, a day that celebrates a vegetable also known as the stinking rose.

Garlic is an herb that is grown around the world. It is related to onion, leeks, and chives. It is thought that garlic is native to Siberia, but spread to other parts of the world over 5 000 years ago.

Garlic is a superstar ingredient that gives meals a nutritional punch and adds wonderful flavour to many recipes. But it has also been used as a medicine throughout ancient and modern history.

Garlic has been taken to prevent and treat a wide range of conditions and diseases. For thousands of years, it has been touted for its health benefits, which range from boosting the immune system to reducing high blood pressure and heart disease. Many cultures have home remedies for the common cold using garlic, whether it’s a chicken soup cooked with garlic, a hot drink made with crushed garlic, or even eating raw whole cloves.

How to cook with it?