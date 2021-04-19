National Garlic Day: Health benefits of garlic and how to properly cook it
Today is National Garlic Day, a day that celebrates a vegetable also known as the stinking rose.
Garlic is an herb that is grown around the world. It is related to onion, leeks, and chives. It is thought that garlic is native to Siberia, but spread to other parts of the world over 5 000 years ago.
Garlic is a superstar ingredient that gives meals a nutritional punch and adds wonderful flavour to many recipes. But it has also been used as a medicine throughout ancient and modern history.
Garlic has been taken to prevent and treat a wide range of conditions and diseases. For thousands of years, it has been touted for its health benefits, which range from boosting the immune system to reducing high blood pressure and heart disease. Many cultures have home remedies for the common cold using garlic, whether it’s a chicken soup cooked with garlic, a hot drink made with crushed garlic, or even eating raw whole cloves.
How to cook with it?
Mincing
This is the best approach if you want a strong flavour.
The one thing I have learnt over the years is that if you are serious about garlic, you need to be properly equipped. Get yourself a grater –it is a very useful tool if you want it to be very fine, and grated garlic gives maximum flavour.
Roasting
This is my favourite approach. Roasting is how to create rich, and sweet tones. You can use roasted garlic in any recipe calling for garlic but since it is milder, you may want to use more. You can roast it in a baker or the oven-either way is good.