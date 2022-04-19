National Garlic Day: The dos and don'ts of how to cook with garlic

Each year on April 19, National Garlic Day celebrates a vegetable also known as the stinking rose. The fragrant and potent root has been seasoning dishes for thousands of years.

Garlic is a member of the lily family. This family also includes the flavourful onions, leeks, and shallots we use in some of our favourite dishes. It originated in Asia over 7 000 years ago, so it is no surprise that cuisines worldwide incorporate it into favoured recipes. Garlic is quite versatile as illustrated by its many medicinal purposes. The mighty bulb is considered a herbal remedy for colds and may reduce blood pressure and cholesterol.

Modern science has also proven garlic’s antibiotic properties. Whether you grow your own garlic or buy it fresh from a local market, there is no denying its distinctive flavour. It can truly bring life to a dish. Below we will look at some of the things you can do and not do when it comes to cooking with garlic.

The dos: Crush it Before getting into the recipes, the first notable thing to do with garlic is to crush or chop it then let it sit for a few minutes. Letting it rest helps to preserve some of the powerful enzymes we are after. To crush garlic, chop the cloves into small pieces and mash them on your counter with a large flat spoon. You can then use this in soup, or a sauce.

Enjoy it raw Many people are afraid of raw garlic due to the fact it is often overdone in recipes. However, with the right balance of acidity and seasonings, the addition of raw garlic can be fragrant and pleasant. The don'ts:

Burn it Burnt garlic has a very distinct, bitter, and unpleasant taste. To prevent burning your garlic when cooking in a frying pan, always add it towards the end of your process. Overuse it