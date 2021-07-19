National Grilling Month: 5 foods you can throw on a grill besides meat

July is National Grilling Month, a perfect excuse to get outside and perfect a few new dishes. National Grilling Month is an invitation to eat delicious foods made on the grill. Invite your family or friends for a day out.

Plan fun games and play some music as you fire up the grill. While you are at it, you can try new recipes as you enjoy the outdoors. Grilling is fun and convenient. It was was invented soon after the domestication of fire, some 500 000 years ago. In celebration, below we look at some of the foods that you can throw on a grill besides meat. Pizza

Instead of baking your pizza in a boring oven, get creative by grilling it. Place it on the grill for a crispier, airier and smokier crust. Avocado I love avocados. Who doesn’t? Take your avocado game to a whole new level by grilling them. They are naturally bowl-shaped, so you can fill them up with all your favourite fixings.

Seafood Whether smoked, planked or skewered, the natural sweetness in seafood is a great match for the subtle smokiness that open-fire cooking creates. It can complement and enhance the delicate flavours of many fish. Fruit

You have probably grilled vegetables before, but throwing fruit on the grill is another delicious option. One of the easiest ways to enjoy grilled fruit is with kebabs. Simply add a few slices of watermelon, pineapple or apple the next time you make kebabs. Feeling extra daring? Serve grilled fruit for dessert. The heat from the grill caramelises the natural sugars in fruit. The result is crispy sweet deliciousness. Corn on the cob