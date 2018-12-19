Nescafe Dolce Gusto launches the first pop-up store at Mall of Africa. Supplied

One of the world's leading nutrition, health and wellness brand, Nestle has through its famous coffee brand, Nescafe Dolce Gusto launched its first ever pop up store experience at Mall of Africa in Johannesburg. Business Executive Officer at Nestlé Beverages, Nicole Ross says at Nescafe Dolce Gusto their art is creating great tasting coffee.

“With a delicious range of quality roast and ground coffees packed into our capsules, you can now create barista style coffee in your own home using any of our stunning Nescafe Dolce Gusto, coffee machines and the wide range of Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee capsules”

“Nescafe Dolce Gusto is a single serve multi-beverage system which means there is a drink to suit all your moods and phases. From out bold espresso to indulgent hot chocolates and frothy latte macchiatos, Nescafe Dolce Gusto makes your everyday, less ever day. After all, we are the unconventional coffee brand. We are Nescafe Dolce Gusto.” says Ross.

By visiting the Nescafe Dolce Gusto customers will experience a sense of sight, touch, smell and taste of coffee that will stimulate their tastes to new frontiers with the stylish range of Nescafe Dolce Gusto machines, which include the Piccollo, Genio, Lumio and Stella models.

The combination of coffee knowledge from Nescafe Dolce Gusto and machine design expertise, means coffee meets art, delighting taste buds, adding color and brings to life the café style coffee experience.

The launch was attended by some of Jozi’s well-known coffee lovers, socialites and celebs including singer Cici, media personality Mbali Nkosi and Miss International 2nd Runner Up 2018 Rambi Sechoaro.

Miss International 2nd Runner Up 2018, Rambi Sechoaro says The festive season is a great time to spend with family and friends, especially the moments we spend wandering around shopping centers in search of the unique present to show our love for each other. She says it is quite wonderful to have a convenient, fabulous space such as Nescafé Dolce Gusto pop up store, where we can stop and chat while we try out the range of coffee available before you purchase.

The #NDGpopup Launch is on the way @TheMallOfAfrica! We are ready to #ADDCOLOUR, are you? pic.twitter.com/Lpd1L5IrGG — NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto (@DolceGustoZA) December 13, 2018

The pop-up store will run until the 31st of December 2018.



