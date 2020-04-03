Net Florist charges R590 for fruit and veg box delivery

Delivery companies are thriving as South Africa ends its first week of lockdown. Some have even adapted their business model to include essential food items.

One such company is Net Florist. The gift delivery service now has fruit and vegetables listed under its essentials tab on its website.

But some customers aren't too happy about the prices these essential items are going for. Twitter user, Kristia van Heerden, took issue with the amount the company charged her for the "Mixed Fruit and Vegetable Box" which retails for R499.95. The delivery charge on top of that is R89.95. She ended up paying R590.

Posting a picture to Twitter of the contents of the box, she said "According to @NetFlorist, this is what R590 worth of fruit and veg looks like."