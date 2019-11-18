A range of new artisan, stone-baked vegan pizzas by the Fry Family Food Co has launched at stores across South Africa.

In an Instagram post, the company said their smoky flavour is topped with their marinated chicken-style strips, roasted red onion, and grilled peppers, and that the Mediterranean flavour is made with cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, black olives, and their chicken-style strips rubbed with Italian herbs.

The company also announced that both pizzas are topped with vegan cheese, and their bases are crafted in Italy, hand-stretched and leavened for twenty-four hours.

In a statement, International Marketing Manager of The Fry Family Food Co, Tammy Fry said pizza is a new journey for them and they are very proud of this new range.

“The pizzas are delicious and are proof that there doesn’t need to be a trade-off between taste and plant-based eating.

The smoky BBQ style pizza is perfect for entertaining friends on a Friday night. It is topped with Fry’s marinated chicken-style strips, roasted red onion, and grilled peppers.

The Mediterranean pizza offers an authentic taste of Italy and is made with sliced cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, black olives, and Fry’s chicken-style strips rubbed with Italian herbs. Both varieties are non-GM and dairy-free.

They are also a wonderfully convenient way for people to bring more plant-based eating into their daily lives – they are delicious and so easy to prepare,” said Fry.

Aside from the new pizzas, the company has also launched a new range of artisanal sausages. There are two delicious flavours in the new range - the Wood Smoked Breakfast Bangers and the Artisan Mediterranean Sausages.

These are available at Spar and Pick n Pay stores.