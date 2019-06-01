Mini Crumbed Fish Sliders with Asian Slaw and Wasabi Egg-Free Mayo. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

A new plant-based fish product by the Fry Family Food Co has launched at stores across South Africa. At a launch held at The Bond Shed in Durban this week, the company described the new fish-style fillets as a sustainable and healthier way for consumers to enjoy a nutritious and convenient product that tastes like fish, has the same texture and can be cooked in the same way.

Mini Fish Tacos with Avo and Mexican Salsa. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Speaking at the launch, Fry Family Food Co Product Development Director, Hayley Richardson said they started to look at developing this kind of fish because there was a huge demand from their consumers to have something that's like fish that they can use in certain fish dishes.

Richardson said they also thought it was important that they replace things like omega 3 in the product so when people eat this product they get the same nutritional value you can get from fish.

Crumbed Fish with a Pea Mash. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

International Marketing Director of the Fry Family Food Co, Tammy Fry said as a family they are passionate about the sea and her son’s heartfelt reaction to fish being used as food gave them a lot to think about.

“The company, is obviously very focused on introducing consumers to plant-based, cruelty-free products, so it made complete sense to add a fish-style product,” said Fry.

Lemony Fish and Chips in a Cone. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

With the help of Eat Greek Caterers these were dishes that were created at the launch using the fish-fillet.

Crispy Poppadum Prawn Baskets with a Coconut Curry Sauce.

