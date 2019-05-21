Steak & Grill Co is situated on one of Durban’s busiest hubs, Florida Road and offers a wide range of meals. Supplied.

Hey steak lovers! There’s a new steak-house in town, Steak & Grill Co is situated on one of Durban’s restaurant busiest hubs, Florida Road and offers a wide range of meals. The restaurant currently has three signature steaks which are Au poivre (fillet served with a brandy and thyme infused pepper sauce), Deconstructed Carpetbagger (fillet served with a smoked oyster sauce and mushroom sauce), and Fillet Flambe (fillet cointreau Flambéed) with wholegrain mustard and cream) which all cost R245 for 300g and R355 for 500g.

You can have these with any side of your choice between rustic fries, vegetable of the day, Parmesan mash, onion rings, side salad or Italian spinach.

If you are not a fan of steak there are other options on the menu from starters to main including chicken livers, oysters, falklands calamari, bone marrow, salads, pork ribs, lamb chops, grilled ostrich and more.

Visiting the restaurant last week, co-owner, Steve Christodoulou said their menu is a carnivores delight with a comprehensive meat offering with some twist on sauces and presentation.

Interior of the restaurant. Supplied

Christodoulou said they chose to open the restaurant on Florida Road of its status as an iconic Durban street that is enjoying a resurgence and it is a very real space as opposed to shopping malls and “Franchise Boulevard “ in the Umhlanga Village.

With the help of the restaurants executive chef, Simon Mayise we were treated to a two-course meal with 2 choices per course.

Peri-peri chicken livers. Picture by Lutho Pasiya

For starters I had their pan fried Mozambican peri-peri chicken livers and for the main I had sirloin served with rustic fries.

The dishes were well presented and I enjoyed them. I love my steak medium cooked and it was perfectly done the way I want.

As from next month the restaurant will be having food and wine pairing evenings and introduce daily specials that will predominantly be exotic meats such as Duck and Game.

Steak & Grill Co is situated at 295 on Florida Road and is open on Tuesdays from 5:30 pm until 10pm and Wednesdays to Sunday from 12pm until 10pm.

Call: 0315210259