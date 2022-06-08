New York woman goes viral after asking for help to separate her bowls

New York woman Chi Nguyễn has been trending on Twitter since June 6 after she stacked a ceramic bowl into another one while doing dishes, and now they are stuck. She resorted to Twitter to ask for help on how to remove the smaller bowl from the bigger one without breaking either of them.

So far, she has tried using soap around the bowl edges, paper, and knives, but nothing seems to work. She also tried an electric toothbrush and mini plunger, but still, the bowls are stuck. Thousands of people responded to her tweet to try come up with solutions on how to separate the two bowls.

“Buy a large bottle of cooking oil. Fill to the brim of the large bowl. Leave overnight. If the level of oil has dropped, it means that there is enough space for it to have passed between the bowls. This is now lubricated, and you should twist the bowls to move them,” suggested @marshall_proEU. Some suggested that she put the bowls in the freezer, which did not work. Others came up with the most hilarious responses, such as sacrificing one of the bowls. “I sent your problem to my son, who is a composite materials engineer. He says ceramics have no give. One has to be sacrificed,” commented @StPaulgirl3.

We know that may not be the best option because most women take pride in their homeware. If you grew up in a black household, you would know that there are bowls for everyday use and bowls for display. And should you dare to eat from the display bowl you’ll be in trouble because those are reserved for special occasions. So, if you were in Nguyễn’s shoes, what would you do?

