Nigella Lawson reveals her favourite 3-ingredient sandwich. Can you guess what it is?

Be it breakfast, mid-day snacks, evening munchies, or even dinner, sandwiches can never disappoint you in any way. Filled with healthy veggies and finger-licking sauces, there are many sandwich variants all around the world.

Story continues below Advertisment

Having started as a coincidence in the 18th century, when an English aristocrat named John Montagu, Count of Sandwich IV, was at a card game, and to avoid getting his fingers dirty, asked for a piece of meat between two slices of bread – a sandwich is a meal you can easily customise this snack by experimenting with different ingredients and dressings. Even celebrities like British chef Nigella Lawson love a good classic. Earlier this month, Lawson revealed her favourite simple sandwich. This comes after British writer Jack Monroe recently took to Twitter, asking for people's go-to choices, but not the fancy options, the simple ones. “What’s your favourite simple sandwich? None of this 95 ingredient hand-pulled artisanal guff and nonsense; if you were making a packed lunch for your 9-year-old self, what would your sarnie be?” asked Monroe.

Lawon replied: “Butter, Marmite & lettuce”, to which Monroe also responded: “Absolute god-tier sandwich.” Butter, marmite & lettuce — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) March 14, 2022 Lawson’s disclosure received a mixed reaction. Some were horrified by the inclusion of Marmite and called it “revolting” and “controversial”, while others said they regularly ate the same sandwich – that it is “delicious” and “beautiful”. @SarahLeggePhoto wrote: “I know you’re better qualified than me but have you tried Bovril instead of Marmite? Even better!”

Story continues below Advertisment