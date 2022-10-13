No ideas for Sunday lunch? You can't go wrong with these dishes

Sunday lunches are one of my favourite meals to serve. It's all about spending quality time with family and friends and enjoying the best comfort food to end the week right. If you are wondering what to cook on Sundays, below we share some of the most popular and best Sunday lunch ideas you should try.

Snack on veggies while you cook. Picture: Pexels Erika Ortiz Snacking veggies While you are busy preparing your meals, serve snacking veggies while people wait. Raw veggies make a great snack. They are easy to prepare ahead of time and you can even throw them in your lunch box, the kids can munch on them after school, or you can enjoy some while making lunch. You can try carrots, bell peppers, and cucumbers.

You could also try broccoli, snap peas, celery, and radishes. They are great with yoghurt, ranch dip, or Italian dressing. Perfect roast potatoes are a must with a Sunday roast. Picture: Pexels Roast potatoes Making perfect roast potatoes is a key component of a roast lunch and the best ones are crisp on the outside but fluffy on the inside.

The trick to getting your potatoes to stay crisp is making sure the fat or oil is hot before combining it with the potatoes so it is not absorbed. One-pot soup is ideal for lazy Sundays. Picture: Lan Yao One-pot soups Few meals are more satisfying than a hearty, hot bowl of soup. Fortunately, soup can be simple to prepare and is perfect if you want to meal prep as you can make large portions easily.

Biryani. Picture: Chait Goli Biryani Who ever said no to biryani? A delicious biryani made with minced meat, almonds, raisins, yoghurt, onions, garlic, ginger, and milk is one of those dishes which don't just make your lunch table look good, but also leave your house smelling fabulous. A flavourful curry is a great option for Sunday lunch. Picture: Pexels Asit Naskar Curry

Curry is one of South Africa’s favourite dishes, but it need not be limited to a Friday night takeaway. Why not try a spicy spin on your Sunday lunch? Indian side dishes completely make for a fragrant and flavourful take on this family favourite. Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein. Picture: Pexels Alesia Kozik Chickpeas Research has shown that eating plant-based proteins has incredible health benefits, and chickpeas aren't an exception.