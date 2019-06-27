Off the back of World Ocean Day, this is a fitting announcement as we know plastics significantly impact our environment. Picture supplied.

KFC South Africa made a mark in history by officially announcing the removal of plastic straws in over 900 restaurants across South Africa, helping to eliminate 60 million plastic straws a year. This move forms part of a new global sustainability commitment from the business that all plastic-based packaging items will be recoverable or reusable by 2025.

This commitment supports KFC’s long-term plan to implement a more sustainable packaging strategy in its restaurants and as part of its ongoing efforts to adopt more sustainable practices, the brand has already removed disposable plastic beverage cups from its KFC head office.

As a global brand that operates in 900 restaurants in South Africa, KFC can have a real impact on how the industry approaches single-use packaging. In South Africa they have secured a local supplier for paper straws, which will help to stimulate local business.

The significance of making this announcement at the Origins is sharing the evolution of mankind, and so it is fitting that they are here today to mark this evolution in their business, and we applaud their move. Picture supplied.

As one of the leading fast food brands in the industry, KFC is committed to embarking on initiatives that uphold environmental standards in the communities where they operate.