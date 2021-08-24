Not all gatsbies are created equal: Cape Town couple dragged for their version of iconic masala steak gatsby

Cape Town gatsby critics came out in full force after a woman from the Northern Suburbs posted a picture on social media of her version of the iconic masala steak gatsby. Chantal le Roux, 34, and her partner Marzanne Baard, 32, posted their home-made gatsby on the Gatsby Society page on Facebook but received backlash because the beloved Cape Flats favourite “wasn’t up to community standards”.

Chantal captioned the picture of the two “gatsbies” with a two-litre Tropika juice poured in fancy wine glasses: “Northern suburbs style MASALA steak gatsby! Beat this! #lippleklekker #gatsby #homemade #fullhousemasalasteakgatsby #sundaysatisfaction #morsig #gebe.” Her gatsby consisted of masala steak, chips, crisp lettuce, and tomato on a roll with tomato sauce. But online users weren’t feeling it.

Not only were there no extra chips, but the steak wasn’t visible, although Chantal insisted it was there. Chantal le Roux, 34, and her partner Marzanne Baard, 32. Duane Sampson said: “Oh! The masala steak is taking the photos, that’s why it’s not on the chiproll.” Caleb Mohammed wrote: “What in the Uit Die Blou Van Onse Hemel is this?”

Wade Johnson complained: “This is a Ciabatta with chips. How dare they call this a gatsby. You must have a smoothie with this roll.” Annemie Bonthuys said: “This was made in Brackenfell...has the EFF been contacted? Speaking to the Daily Voice, Chantal says she had a lekker laugh at the nearly 900 comments, but didn’t take offence and instead took it as a learning curve.

“We just really love the group and find it extremely entertaining,” she says. “We love gatsbies. We just wanted to try our own one, and wanted some tips on improvement. “We are going to keep on trying until they are satisfied.”

Chantal le Roux, 34, and her partner Marzanne Baard, 32. Picture: Facebook She was woman enough to admit: “Yes, we cheated with the fries, it was frozen chips but made in oil, not in the oven!” The inventor of the gatsby and owner of Super Fisheries in Athlone Rashaad Pandy has a few tips for Chantal: “My tips on a traditional Cape Town gatsby is that it should have a fresh roll, lekker slap chips, fresh salads and whether it’s a steak, polony, calamari, whatever gatsby it is, it should be well-seasoned and the flavours should compliment each other. “Don’t be skimpy on the chips or protein of choice.”