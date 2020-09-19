Now that Nestlé Chocolate Log has been discontinued, expand your chocolate repertoire

Ursula Kohaupt once said “Chocolate is happiness that you can eat”. The author must have had her fair share of melt-in-your-mouth yummy goodness before thinking up that quote. I couldn’t agree more. There’s something about chocolate that immediately lifts the spirit and makes everything seem right with the world. And that’s why everyone has their favourite. Even if you’re not a chocolate lover, you’ll have a preference. For me it’s anything with a gooey, soft centre that melts slowly in your mouth once you bite into it. Now that Nestlé has discontinued its beloved Chocolate Log, I bet I’m not the only one craving a replacement. Luckily for us, chocolatiers have been hard at work perfecting their craft with some delectable assortments.

When honeycomb and dark chocolate meet

The new limited-edition Lindt Excellence Honeycomb 100g offers a sensory experience for all chocolate lovers as it delivers a delicate balance of cocoa from the creamy dark chocolate with abundant pieces of airy, brittle honeycomb.

The crispiness, luxurious crunch and sweetness of the golden honeycomb combined with exquisitely smooth and delicately rich melt-in-the-mouth chocolate can only be described as orgasmic.

Picture: Supplied

The Lindt Exellence range also features the 70% Dark, 85% Dark, Mint Intense, Orange Intense and Sea Salt in 100g tablets (RRP: R49.99; 90% and 99% RRP R54.99).

Visit: www.lindt.co.za

Indulgence without the guilt

Made from Rainforest Alliance-certified cocoa beans sourced from sustainable farms in Western Uganda, De Villiers Chocolate’s No Added Sugar range is also vegan and keto certified.

The proudly-South African chocolatier has added another original-tasting chocolate bar range to its name: nut butter chocolate bars. The delicious addition is dairy-free and contains no artificial ingredients.

“Here at De Villiers Chocolate, we like to call these inventions 'joyful necessities’ ” commented master chocolate maker and owner, Pieter de Villiers.

Prices start range from R43 to R74 per slab.

Visit: devillierschocolate.com/

Celebrating our heritage

In celebration of Heritage Month, Nestle has released a limited edition Milk Tart KitKat fingers. And yes, it does taste exactly like the South African dessert we’ve all come to love.

The brand has also embarked on a massive campaign to celebrate #YourHeritageYourPride, linking food, music, language, fashion and art as a way to bring us together through its three iconic brands, including Nescafé Ricoffy, Nestlé dessert and cooking cream.

“Food is a pillar of our South African culture as it brings us together. South Africans are also becoming more health conscious about their food preferences.

“For this reason, changes in consumer tastes and a growing interest in personalised nutrition are transforming how we develop our product portfolio, because providing tastier, healthier and nutritious food is a responsibility we take seriously as Nestlé,” said Saint Tohlang, corporate communications and public affairs director at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region.

Visit: Nestle.com