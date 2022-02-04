On a budget? You can still eat well – here are 6 ways to reduce your food costs

Eating well does not necessarily require that you have a lot of money. With the recent petrol hikes and the rising cost of food, eating healthy is becoming harder. South Africans are struggling to make that pay-cheque last to the end of the month.

But the truth is, while it is certainly possible to blow your budget by loading up on every trendy health craze, it is also possible to stock up on healthy foods without breaking the bank. Eating healthy on a budget is possible, it just takes a game plan and a little creativity. To prove that, Eat Well Live Well Ambassador Arthur Ramoroka outlines below some of the affordable ways to eat healthy on any budget. Ramoroka speaks to how consumers can extend food lifespan without losing nutritional value. Storage is the answer

It’s a little-known fact that storing your fresh fruit and vegetables in the correct way can help to extend their shelf life, while storing them incorrectly may speed up the oxidisation process that may cause them to go off quicker. Onions and potatoes should be stored in a dark cupboard, tomatoes and eggs do not need to be kept in the fridge, while leafy greens should be wrapped in dishcloths or paper towels and stored in a container in the fridge or the crisper drawer to keep them crisper for longer. Save money and avoid food waste with canned foods

We’ve all done it – bought fresh fruit and vegetables with the sincere intention of eating them, but before we know it, they have passed their expiry date through oxidisation and we have to throw them out. Save money – and avoid food waste – by opting for canned alternatives which have a much longer shelf life (generally up to three years) and can easily be stored in a cupboard. With the ever-rising cost of food prices, canned foods can also help us eat the recommended five-a-day – at least three vegetables and fruit daily in a more affordable manner. And because canned foods are already prepared and ready to eat, there is no need to cook them, simply warm them up, if you choose. This is also a great hack to save you time and money when you are on the go. Meal prep for the win

Not only does a weekly meal prep schedule save you time in the long run, but it’s also much more cost-effective when you buy ingredients and prepare meals in bulk. Preparing a number of meals at once can help you save on electricity costs, especially with April’s imminent electricity price hike. Cooking a recipe or preparing a dish that you can eat over two or three (maybe more) meals works equally well, and you can freeze the leftovers for another day. Eat filling foods like high-fibre carbs and legumes. Picture: Pexels/Deeana Art Eat filling foods like high-fibre carbs and legumes High-fibre carbohydrates (oats, brown rice, wholewheat bread, high-fibre pasta, and lasagne sheets) as well as legumes and pulses (chickpeas, kidney beans, baked beans, pinto beans, green peas) are more filling than low-fibre alternatives and much more effective at satisfying hunger for longer.

This means you won’t have to eat as big a portion or as often. High-fibre foods, including fruit and vegetables, are also healthier for your gut microbiome, which will help to keep your immune system functioning at its optimum. Set up a vegetable or herb garden Even if you don’t have a garden or balcony, you can set up a DIY vegetable or herb garden on your window sill with your vegetable off-cuts. This is easiest to do with leafy vegetables and root vegetables. Submerge the stems or cuttings of these vegetables in freshwater (which is changed daily) and leave them in a light place to allow them to sprout roots or new leaves.